Which of these limited edition custom NOW TV boxes would you want for Christmas?

If you're thinking of getting a NOW TV box to enjoy streamed TV shows and movies this Christmas you might be faced with a bigger choice than you originally thought. There are seven new designs the service is adding to its line-up for a limited period.

A refreshed NOW TV box was launched in August, but it still remains the cheapest streaming device on the market. It provides access to the three different NOW TV package offerings, for sports, movies and general entertainment, plus BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, Demand 5 and All 4. There are also apps for other services, such as Facebook, and the Sky Store online movie and TV show purchase and rental platform.

However, the conventional box is a small, nondescript, black puck-like device, so you might fancy something that stands out a bit more. And considering it's just £15 to buy, you might even fancy getting one to fit in with your Christmas decorations.

READ: New Now TV Box (2015) arrives, we get watching the latest movies, TV and sport

Among the limited edition designs, which are now available to pre-register interest for on the NOW TV website, are a sparkly reindeer with glittery gold remote to match, and a box featuring the gurning face of Fungus the Bogeyman.

Sky will be broadcasting a two-part, live-action series featuring the Raymond Briggs' character around the Christmas period, so you can celebrate in style.

Flick through our gallery above to see all seven special edition NOW TV boxes and let us know which one you like the best in our comments below.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs new Chromecast and more