Now TV takes further step to being Sky TV for those without a dish, sports monthly pass now available

Sky's Now TV is rapidly becoming the broadcaster's alternative paid TV service for those who cannot have a satellite dish. Already offering monthly passes for entertainment and movies channels, the service has finally launched a monthly pass for Sky's sports channels too.

It is a feature that users of Now TV have been asking for since it launched a couple of years ago. Previously, sports fans could only pay for 24 hours or a week's access to Sky's sports line-up, with fairly hefty prices in comparison to the company's TV offering. However, a new Sports Monthly Pass provides complete access to live programming on all seven channels.

The pass costs £31.99 a month and is available without a contract - it can be cancelled at any time so will not roll into a following month. That's perfect for specific sports fans who want access to a particular running event, such as The Ashes.

Weekly passes are still also available, priced at £10.99 for a week's access and £6.99 for 24 hours.

A Sky Sports package for Sky TV customers usually costs an additional £25.50 on top of their existing monthly subscription, so the Now TV offering is reasonably priced in comparison.

Now TV also offers monthly non-contract passes for Sky's movie channels, and a selection of 12 premium entertainment channels, including Sky Atlantic, for £9.99 a month and £6.99 a month respectively.

Now TV is available on over 60 compatible devices and connected televisions. You can find out more and buy a Now TV Monthly Sports Pass from nowtv.com.