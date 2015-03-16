  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. NOW TV TV news

What better way to enjoy Game of Thrones season 5 than to snuggle up to one of these?

|
1/6 Now TV
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Fancy a bit of Snow in spring time? Now TV is celebrating the return of Game of Thrones with a custom-made pillow in the style of one of the Night's Watch that will keep you safe and warm as the action unfurls.

And you could be in with a chance of winning one before the first episode screens in the UK on 13 April.

Last year, the streaming service made a replica Iron Throne that could be added to a normal chair to turn it into a Throne of Swords. Now it has revealed the Night's Watch Boyfriend Pillow, an exclusive accessory with a huggable arm and full-length cape to keep you warm.

The service also enlisted the aid of Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson to model the hilarious cushion.

"I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan," she said. "And what more could a girl want than a Night’s Watch warrior to cuddle up to?"

READ: Game of Thrones exhibition in pictures: Winter is already here

Now TV will be giving away pillows over the following days and weeks on the build up to the show appearing on Sky Atlantic. You should follow @NOWTV on Twitter to find out details of how to win one.

The service also has all episodes of seasons 1 - 4 available to stream if you need to catch up ahead of the premiere. Access is through an Entertainment Month Pass, which costs £6.99 a month.

PopularIn TV
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Comments