What better way to enjoy Game of Thrones season 5 than to snuggle up to one of these?

Fancy a bit of Snow in spring time? Now TV is celebrating the return of Game of Thrones with a custom-made pillow in the style of one of the Night's Watch that will keep you safe and warm as the action unfurls.

And you could be in with a chance of winning one before the first episode screens in the UK on 13 April.

Last year, the streaming service made a replica Iron Throne that could be added to a normal chair to turn it into a Throne of Swords. Now it has revealed the Night's Watch Boyfriend Pillow, an exclusive accessory with a huggable arm and full-length cape to keep you warm.

The service also enlisted the aid of Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson to model the hilarious cushion.

"I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan," she said. "And what more could a girl want than a Night’s Watch warrior to cuddle up to?"

Now TV will be giving away pillows over the following days and weeks on the build up to the show appearing on Sky Atlantic. You should follow @NOWTV on Twitter to find out details of how to win one.

The service also has all episodes of seasons 1 - 4 available to stream if you need to catch up ahead of the premiere. Access is through an Entertainment Month Pass, which costs £6.99 a month.