Look at the fancy new NOW TV boxes you can get in time for Christmas

Sky has unveiled its Christmas present this year, and there's more than one. The Now TV services can be streamed to your TV from your own personalised Now TV box, with five to choose from.

The special edition Now TV boxes will still be only £10 to buy and will become available from 24 November.

The designs include Lego Movie, Crystal, Glitter, Penguin, and Lightning.

The Now TV box allows anyone to watch Sky services via their internet connection directly on their TV. The Now TV Entertainment Month Pass is £7 and offers shows like The Walking Dead, Justified and Hannibal. The Sky Movies Month Pass is £10 and has over 800 films on offer – this is also available as a free trial for 30 days. The Sky Sports Day Pass is £7 for 24 hours while the week pass is £11 – these offer all 7 Sky Sport channels.

Without watching any of these channels the Now TV box is still a useful way of turning your TV into a smart TV with services like BBC iPlayer, Facebook, Spotify and more.

Sky is clearly creating these boxes as a way of offering an affordable gift to share with others, while getting its services into the lounge.

We've compiled a gallery of the new special edition Now TV boxes. Which is your favourite?