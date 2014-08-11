  Sky Sports gets price-drop with week pass on NOW TV

Sky has announced that it's online streaming NOW TV service will dish up sports for a more affordable price.

Until this Thursday users wishing to get access to Sky Sports over the internet, via their NOW TV service, must pay for a day pass at £9.99. But from Thursday there will be a week pass available that gives 7 days of Sky Sports access for £10.99.

The package will allow viewers to watch all 7 Sky Sports channels including the new Sky Sports 5, for European football, and the newly refurbished Sky Sports News HQ.

This year Sky Sports will be delivering all of last season's "top 4 teams at least 6 times" with analysis from Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

Once September comes Sky Sports 4 will become a golf-dedicated channel as "Sky Sports Ryder Cup" which will be dishing out 330 hours of golf over the 14 days of the Ryder Cup 2014.

Currently the Sky Sports day pass, which offers 24-hours access, is priced at £9.99. This will also drop for a promotional period, when the week pass launches on Thursday, costing just £6.99.

Virgin Media customers have an offer for £150 up-front which gives them access to Season Ticket for an entire season's worth of Sky Sports.

Gidon Katz, director of NOW TV said: "With the start of the football season just days away, this is a great time to be giving sports fans even more choice. We know our sports fans are hungry for more flexibility in how they watch sports and the new Sky Sports Week Pass offers just that. Now fans simply have to decide if they want to snack on a day pass or feast on a week's sport for just £10.99."

NOW TV is currently available on the NOW TV Box, PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones and tablets, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, YouView, LG Smart TVs, selected LG media devices, Roku boxes and Apple TV (Sky Sports Day Pass only).

READ: NOW TV Box bundled with Sky Sports or Sky Movies on sale today in the UK