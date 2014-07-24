  Nickelodeon and Nick Jr join NOW TV line-up just in time for the school holidays

It's all go with NOW TV today. Not only is the streaming service available on a next-gen console for the first time, having launched for PS4, but two new channels have joined the Entertainment Month Pass line-up. And they are brilliantly timed to coincide with the kids' school holidays starting in the UK.

Nickelodeon and Nick Jr are now available to watch live, streamed over the internet. Plus, catch up content from them both is available to watch immediately.

For example, Nick Jr currently has episodes of Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom, Max and Ruby, and Dora the Explorer ready to be viewed on demand. Nickelodeon fans can watch Sanjay and Craig, and Spongebob Squarepants alongside other current hits for slightly older children.

The NOW TV Entertainment Month Pass costs £4.99 a month without a set-term contract, which means it can be cancelled at any time and you only have to pay for the current month. It also includes access to the live versions and catch up content from a host of other channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Disney and Gold.

NOW TV's Entertainment line-up can be viewed through dedicated apps for iPad, iPhone, Android devices, the dedicated NOW TV box, Roku, LG Smart TVs, PC and Mac, PS3, PS4 and Xbox 360. Sky is soon to launch the service on Xbox One too.