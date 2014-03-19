NOW TV could come to Chromecast, Sky always 'looking at potential platforms'

Sky's NOW TV movie, entertainment and sports streaming service could come to the UK version of Google's recently launched Chromecast device in the future.

"We are always looking at potential distribution platforms for NOW TV including Chromecast," said a spokesman for the broadcast company.

Some had previously suggested that Sky would not offer access to NOW TV through the UK version of the streaming dongle. It has its own NOW TV set-top-box and is an investor in over-the-top streaming hardware manufacturer Roku.

However, you can already access NOW TV on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, YouView boxes, LG Smart TVs and a variety of other mobile platforms, so Sky has a history of working with third-parties.

It has also recently added a NOW TV Sports app to Apple TV, giving access to the Sky Sports channels for a daily rate. Interestingly though, it does not allow subscribers to Airplay content from a NOW TV app on iOS devices to the box. However, that requires a user to stream the video and audio from a device to the Apple TV, while Chromecast will pull the content directly from NOW TV servers, using the Android application as a remote control. This latter fact could be the deal breaker.

