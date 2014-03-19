  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. NOW TV TV news

NOW TV could come to Chromecast, Sky always 'looking at potential platforms'

|
Pocket-lint NOW TV could come to Chromecast, Sky always 'looking at potential platforms'
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Sky's NOW TV movie, entertainment and sports streaming service could come to the UK version of Google's recently launched Chromecast device in the future.

"We are always looking at potential distribution platforms for NOW TV including Chromecast," said a spokesman for the broadcast company.

Some had previously suggested that Sky would not offer access to NOW TV through the UK version of the streaming dongle. It has its own NOW TV set-top-box and is an investor in over-the-top streaming hardware manufacturer Roku.

READ: What is Google Chromecast and why should you care?

However, you can already access NOW TV on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, YouView boxes, LG Smart TVs and a variety of other mobile platforms, so Sky has a history of working with third-parties.

It has also recently added a NOW TV Sports app to Apple TV, giving access to the Sky Sports channels for a daily rate. Interestingly though, it does not allow subscribers to Airplay content from a NOW TV app on iOS devices to the box. However, that requires a user to stream the video and audio from a device to the Apple TV, while Chromecast will pull the content directly from NOW TV servers, using the Android application as a remote control. This latter fact could be the deal breaker.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Apple TV vs Roku vs Chromecast and more

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments