NOW TV Beta app brings Entertainment Pass and Sky Atlantic to Android, tablet support too

Sky has finally released a second NOW TV application for Android that adds wider compatibility with devices, including tablets, and access to the Entertainment Pass and therefore Sky Atlantic in plenty of time before Game of Thrones season four starts.

Available on the Google Play store, the NOW TV Beta app is not an update to the original NOW TV app. The original is till available and can be used by those who have phones not supported by the Beta app. According to Sky's compatible devices list, that's basically just users of Samsung Galaxy Nexus phones.

The Beta app adds support for tablets, including both generations of the Nexus 7, the current Nexus 10, the Tesco Hudl and more. It will work with Android tablets and smartphones, says Sky, that run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

"It's been a busy year for NOW TV as we continue to widen access to our top-quality shows, sports and movies by on the popular platforms our customers use," said Gidon Katz, director of NOW TV.

"We are excited to add Android tablets and even more handsets to the list. We know lots of our customers use Android devices and are delighted to now offer access to all three NOW TV passes."

The original NOW TV app will be phased out in line with future updates later this year.