Now TV box gets 4oD to expand catch-up and on-demand offering

Owners of a Now TV set-top-box will find a new app alongside the existing catch-up and on-demand offerings from BBC iPlayer and Demand 5. Channel 4's 4oD service is now accessible through the box, leaving just ITV as the last major terrestrial TV broadcaster in the UK still to be featured.

The Now TV box, which costs £9.99, hooks up to the internet and provides over-the-top access to Sky's Now TV subscription service.

As well as on demand and live streamed movies, the Now TV service offers an Entertainment Month Pass, which is a non-contract subscription to a wide variety of channels, including Sky One and Sky Atlantic.

Sports programming can also be accessed on a pay-per-view basis, whereby you pay for access to all Sky Sports channels for a day. If you just want to watch one football match, for example, this allows you to do so without having to pay for a full satellite or cable subscription.

The Sky Movies Month Pass costs £8.99 a month for access to all movie channels and the films individually to stream when you want. The Sky Sports Day Pass costs £9.99. And the Now TV Entertainment Month Pass costs £4.99 a month at present, as an introductory price.

You do not have to pay for access to 4oD, BBC iPlayer or Demand 5.