Now TV adds new PAYG entertainment package: Sky Atlantic and other channels for £4.99 a month

Sky-owned Now TV has announced a new package for its streaming service that dramatically increases the amount of content available through the Now TV box, and applications for PS3, Roku, Macs and PCs. An Entertainment Month Pass is now available on a non-contract, pay-as-you-go basis for an introductory price of £4.99 a month.

This includes access to Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Arts 1, Discovery, MTV, Comedy Central, Gold, Disney and Fox. The channels can be watched live and shows from each will be available on demand.

Shows such as Karl Pilkington: The Moaning of Life, Yonderland and Geordie Shore are just a few currently on offer, but with Sky Atlantic having the exclusive UK television rights to Game of Thrones and Mad Men, they will be also available through Now TV when their new series start.

Entire virtual box sets of shows are also available to watch immediately on demand, including all seasons of The Wire, Idiot Abroad and Mad Dogs.

Sky plans to roll out its Now TV Entertainment Month Pass package to other platforms in the coming months, including iPhone, iPad, selected Android devices, Xbox 360, LG Smart TVs and selected LG media devices. Customers can register up to four devices at once.

Alternatively, the dedicated Now TV box is available for £9.99. The service will not be coming to YouView as it currently doesn't have the capability to support channels delivered "over-the-top" - via the internet without the control of the ISP or provider.

The introductory price of £4.99 a month for the entertainment services is available for customers signing up before 31 March 2014. Sky is yet to reveal how much that will rise to after that time. The Sky Movies Pass costs an additional £8.99 a month (after a 30-day trial period) with a Sky Sports Day Pass costing £9.99 a day if you want to watch a specific event or events.