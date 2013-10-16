  1. Home
NOW TV Box bundled with Sky Sports or Sky Movies on sale today in the UK

  NOW TV Box bundled with Sky Sports or Sky Movies on sale today in the UK
NOW TV, the set-top box from Sky that transforms your TV into a smart television, is on sale in the UK today with bundled channels. Previously only the box could be bought for £9.99, but now it comes with Sky passes at a bundled rate.

Argos and Currys PC World are selling the deals. For £15 you can get a NOW TV Box plus Sky Sports Day Pass (24-hour access to all six channels). Or for £25 you can get the box and a 3 month Sky Movies pass. Both include access to Sky News.

Both deals include access to apps on your TV like 4oD, BBC iPlayer, Demand 5, Spotify and Facebook. And if you don't want to buy the box but would like Sky NOW TV access you can get it via PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android mobiles, Xbox 360, PS3, YouView and Roku.

