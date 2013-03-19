Now TV to offer Sky Sports as pay-as-you-go service without need for Sky subscription

Sky's Now TV service has announced that it has added Sky Sports to the on-demand service, bringing all six Sky Sports channels to those happy to pay £9.99 for 24 hours of access on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The on-demand service, which has been available for some time but offered only movies, will now offer the broadcaster's sports channel line-up as well for those who want it.

Now TV is available on a range of different devices including Xbox 360, computers, tablets and smartphones, and could spell issues for services like Virgin and BT who offer Sky Sports as part of their packages to get people to sign up. It could even mean some existing Sky subscribers switching over, opting for free TV and Now TV paid services combined. However, the cost implication for regular Sky Sports access could prove a barrier.

Unfortunately, YouView customers don't get the Sports access as part of their Now TV app, but Roku media streaming box owners do - which is obvious if you think about it, considering Roku is part-owned by Sky.

Sky says access to the channels will give you:

- Exclusive live matches from the Barclays Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

- All 19 Grands Prix from the Formula 1 season– as well as qualifying and practice sessions.

- Exclusive coverage of the British & Irish Lions 2013 Tour of Australia.

- All 10 Ashes Test matches from home and away, exclusively live - as well as all one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.

- Three of golf’s four Majors - including The Masters.

- Exclusive ATP tennis, including the ATP finals from The O2.

A subscription to Now TV costs £14.99 a month for access to on-demand and live broadcast content from the broadcaster's movie channels. It also offers paid-for premium movies as well as Sky Sports.