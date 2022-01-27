(Pocket-lint) - The Finnish phone brand that powered the texting of our younger years is releasing a new range of QLED TVs.

Nokia may not be famous for its TVs, but it has released sets before. This launch, however, is the first time they'll be sold beyond Europe.

The new range is comprised of entry-level QLEDs made in partnership with an Austrian company called Streamview.

The sets will be available in sizes ranging from 43-inch all the way up to 70-inches.

They're pretty well priced too, starting at just $750 / £550 for the 43-inch version.

All sizes feature built-in subwoofers, Chromecast, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support along with three HDMI 2.0 ports.

There's also a game mode that can reduce input lag down to 8ms, nothing groundbreaking, but certainly nice to have.

For an operating system, the Nokia panels run Android TV and have 8GB of storage built-in.

It must be noted that while advertised as QLED, the displays actually feature classic LCD panels with a Quantum Dot film over the top.

It's not an uncommon practice and both TCL and Samsung have adopted similar techniques in order to achieve higher brightness on entry-level models, but tamper your expectations nonetheless.

The new Nokia TVs are due to go on sale by the end of January and we're looking forward to seeing how they perform.

Writing by Luke Baker.