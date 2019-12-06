  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Nokia TV news

The first Nokia smart TV launches next week

|
Flipkart The first Nokia smart TV launches next week
Snapdragon Summit, Vodafone 5G and MacBook Pro 16-inch reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 31
Snapdragon Summit, Vodafone 5G and MacBook Pro 16-inch reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 31

- It's 4K and runs an Android-based OS

Nokia is no stranger to licensing its name to third parties, and the latest example comes in the form of a smart TV - a first for the Nokia brand.

Gadgets 360 recently noticed Flipkart, a massive e-commerce retailer in India, is using the Nokia brand on a TV. Described as a "global first for the brand in the TV category" by Flipkart, the new "Nokia Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV" is a 55-inch set with two 24-watt speakers and a sound system from JBL by Harman. To be clear, the TV runs an Android-based operating system, but it might not be Android TV, specifically.

Other features include a 16:9 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a quad-core processor, 2.25GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. So, it's decently specc'd for a budget television.

FlipkartFlipkart image 2

Flipkart is quoted saying it wants to help make "Nokia-branded smart TVs accessible and affordable". As a result, its Nokia-branded TV will launch on 10 December for 41,999 Indian rupees (about $589 in the US or £448 in the UK). There's no indication it will launch internationally, however.

AT&T Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?
What is the best order to watch the James Bond movies?
The first Nokia smart TV launches next week
Best upcoming movies: Black Widow, Top Gun Maverick, and No Time to Die
Best TV and movies you must not miss this week: The Grinch, The Expanse and more