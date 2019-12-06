The first Nokia smart TV launches next week

Nokia is no stranger to licensing its name to third parties, and the latest example comes in the form of a smart TV - a first for the Nokia brand.

Gadgets 360 recently noticed Flipkart, a massive e-commerce retailer in India, is using the Nokia brand on a TV. Described as a "global first for the brand in the TV category" by Flipkart, the new "Nokia Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV" is a 55-inch set with two 24-watt speakers and a sound system from JBL by Harman. To be clear, the TV runs an Android-based operating system, but it might not be Android TV, specifically.

Other features include a 16:9 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a quad-core processor, 2.25GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. So, it's decently specc'd for a budget television.

Flipkart is quoted saying it wants to help make "Nokia-branded smart TVs accessible and affordable". As a result, its Nokia-branded TV will launch on 10 December for 41,999 Indian rupees (about $589 in the US or £448 in the UK). There's no indication it will launch internationally, however.

