How to stream GoldenEra - the GoldenEye 007 documentary

(Pocket-lint) - GoldenEye 007 on N64 is widely considered to be one of the best games ever made. The FPS is credited with spawning a whole succession of multiplayer console shooters.

Unlike many other classics though, it hasn't yet been rereleased, remade or remastered. Legal rights and wranglings have left it in limbo across its 25-year lifespan and while there's a slim possibility we could finally see a HD version for Xbox soon, its story is already legendary.

That's why it's a fine subject for a new documentary movie, GoldenEra, which is available to stream now.

Here are the details on where to find it and what it's about.

Directed by Drew Roller, GoldenEra is a 99-minute documentary about the creation of the iconic N64 game GoldenEye 007 and its legacy thereafter.

Speaking to the development team at Rare, it looks into the games inception, how the licence was secured, and its impact on gaming then and now.

"The film makes the case that the game set the standards for many different gameplay styles to emerge," said the director.

"GoldenEye 007 introduced design conventions now standard in countless successful titles. When you play a game today, there’s almost certainly some GoldenEye 007 DNA in there. That’s what makes this story so important to tell."

The GoldenEra documentary is now available to rent or buy on a number of streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, and Google Play.

- You can rent or buy GoldenEra on Amazon in the UK here.

There's no word yet on a US release.

GoldenEra is also available to view through Altitude.Film.

You can watch the full trailer for the GoldenEra GoldenEye 007 documentary below.

Writing by Rik Henderson.