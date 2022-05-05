(Pocket-lint) - There's a Mario movie coming down the pike - this much we know, but there are plenty of details about the film that are still up in the air.

From its cast to when you can expect to actually watch it, we've gathered all the key facts for you right here.

We have a firm release date for the Mario movie - Nintendo announced that it was being delayed into early 2023 but thankfully supplied concrete dates.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

That means you'll be able to watch the movie in theatres on 7 April 2023 in the US, with a UK date yet to be confirmed.

Although the movie has been known about for quite a long time, we still haven't even seen a still from it, let alone a trailer.

This leaves plenty open to speculation about what sort of art style the animated feature will employ, and how much we can expect it to look like various games in the long-running series. As soon as any screenshots or trailers debut, we'll add them here for you to check out.

Nintendo got plenty of attention for its cast announcements around the movie in 2021, with a host of voice actors confirmed for the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

The most attention went to the central casting of Chris Pratt as Mario, which attracted some criticism due to how many movies the leading man has been in.

Other fun bits of casting included Jack Black as a presumably irrepressible Bowser and megastar Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. You can find the full list of confirmed cast members below:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black will be playing Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Another big area that's up in the air for the upcoming movie is what sort of story it'll tell - obviously there's a certain cyclical rhythm to the games' simple tales of princesses rescued and villains defeated.

We'll have to wait to find out more to see exactly how much of a tale Nintendo is planning for the film, or whether it's going to be similarly barebones.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.