Nintendo delays the Super Mario Bros. movie into 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has announced a delay to the release of its animated Super Mario Bros. movie, pushing the film from its projected release date of 23 December 2022 into Spring 2023.

The announcement comes in typical Nintendo fashion - it's polite and apologetic, we mean. We don't have an exact date in 2023 to now pin the movie to, but that'll doubtless come out with time.

Not a huge amount is known about the movie, in terms of its storyline, although you can safely guess it'll follow Mario as he attempts to rescue Peach from some sort of situation, but we do know a bunch of the principal cast after Nintendo unveiled them last year.

The casting of Chris Pratt as Mario was much memed about, but stars like Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and Jack Black as Bowser make it sound like it could be a pretty interesting ensemble.

Unlike the disastrous (but interesting) 1993 live-action adaptation, this will be an animated feature, which should reassure fans that it can stick closer to the magic that makes Nintendo's games so endlessly fun.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.