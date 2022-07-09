(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is partnering with Sennheiser to offer a new spatial audio experience that works on all devices.

Thanks to Sennheiser's technology, Netflix content with stereo audio will be enhanced with this new immersive surround sound. Sennheiser said the experience is compatible with all devices, and on all Netflix streaming plans. It does not require surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment. The tech, called Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio, works on standard stereo speakers.

Sennheiser said Ambeo aims to deliver "an improved audio experience wherever stereo is delivered today, be it standard TV sets, stereo systems, headphones, tablets or laptops". A number of Sennheiser's partners have worked with the company to offer Ambeo, including Netflix. In fact, the first title to use Ambeo is season four of Stranger Things.

If your device's audio output is set to stereo audio, you won't need to adjust any settings to try Ambeo. It will be the default setting for two-channel setups for titles. (Just search for "spatial audio" in the Netflix search bar to find titles.) So, Netflix subscribers who do not have surround sound speakers or devices that support spatial audio will still see spatial audio enabled automatically when watching a compatible TV show or movie. If you do have spatial audio-compatible devices, such as the AirPods, nothing will change.

