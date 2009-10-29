  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Netflix TV news

Netflix streaming coming to Wii

It's being reported that Netflix streaming of movies may soon be available on Nintendo's Wii console. The service, which is already available on PCs and on the Xbox 360 and PS3, will allow customers to choose from a selection of films to view on-demand from their sofa.

There's a bit of contention about whether the service will be coming to the Wii, or its successor, the Wii HD, which is rumoured to be due early next year. It may be the case that it comes to both, but the service could prove a powerful motive for existing Wii owners to upgrade.

Not long ago, Netflix's CEO confirmed that the service would be coming to an as-yet-unnamed other country outside of the USA, but for now Netflix remains a US-only proposition.

