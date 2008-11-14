  1. Home
Netflix stops HD DVD rentals

  Netflix stops HD DVD rentals
Although not entirely unexpected, in the States Netflix has put an end to its involvement with the failed HD DVD disc format.

Back in February to company stated that with the "industry now having picked a winner in the face-off between the two competing high-definition DVD formats", long term it would only offer high-def discs in the Blu-ray format.

At the time, the company said it would will phase out HD DVD by the year's end.

Now, subscribers to the online movie rental service have received an email informing them that HD DVD titles are to be stopped. The mail reads as follows:

"Effective December 15, 2008, we will no longer carry HD DVDs. At that time, we will automatically replace any HD DVD titles in your queue with standard DVDs when available."

