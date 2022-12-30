(Pocket-lint) - Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy ended with more questions than answers, so it's just as well Netflix had already commissioned a season 4.

It was announced in August 2022 that the show will be returning for a "fourth and final season".

Here's everything you need to know about it so far.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 rumoured release date

Filiming on season 4 is set to start on 6 February 2023, claims Moviesr.net (as also confirmed by star Robert Sheehan below). It could even be finished by May.

Source: Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves)' Instagram live

That means the whole season could arrive by the end of 2023, although early 2024 is a more realistic target.

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 4

The entire season will be exclusively available on Netflix.

How many episodes does The Umbrella Academy season 4 have?

Although there were 10 episodes each in seasons 1 to 3 of The Umbrella Academy, showrunner Steve Blackman has confirmed that there will only be 6 in season 4.

"But you're going to love them," he posted on Twitter.

"But you're going to love them," he posted on Twitter.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot

Look away now if you want to avoid spoilers for seasons 1, 2 and 3.

Having defeated the majority of the Sparrow Academy and another version of Reginald, the Hargreeves family have lost their powers and seemingly "reset" the world back to normal.

However, Sloane (from the Sparrow Academy) is missing, the other siblings have parted ways, and Ben (who is now alive) has travelled to South Korea. We're yet to find out what's next for the team, although, according to fan Twitter feed @tua_updates, the plot will pick up nine years later as they will need to reunite to save the world one last time.

Read the full summary of Season 4 here:

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast and crew

The entire original cast will return, including Elliott Page as Viktor, and the superb Robert Sheehan as Klaus. Now that Ben is alive again, Justin H Min will feature more too - just as he did in season 3.

The only other casting news for now is that Javon Walton (The Addams Family 2, Euphoria) will be playing a currently unspecified role in the new series.

How to catch up on The Umbrella Academy

All 30 episodes of The Umbrella Academy seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to binge through on Netflix.

Is there a The Umbrella Academy season 4 trailer?

Considering all we've seen is confirmation of a season 4, there's no actual teaser or trailer yet.

We'll update when one appears. In the meantime, enjoy the season 3 bloopers reel posted below.

You wanted The Umbrella Academy bloopers? Well, #TUDUM has you covered!

Will there be a The Umbrella Academy season 5?

Sadly, it has been confirmed that season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will be the last. Netflix describes it as the fourth and final adventure for the Hargreeves family.

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure.

Writing by Rik Henderson.