Here's everything you need to know about Luther: The Fallen Sun, including when the crime film will be released and how to watch it.

Nearly four years after last appearing as John Luther - and 13 years after the character first graced our screens, Idris Elba is returning as the excellent but complicated detective in a film titled 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'.

This is everything you need to know about Luther: The Fallen Sun movie, including when it is due to be released, what it is expected to be about, what you should watch before and how you will be able to watch it when it does come out.

March 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun movie will be released in March 2023. This was confirmed by both Idris Elba and Netflix on Twitter. Production began in November 2021 so it's been on the cards for a while.

For now, that's as much of the date as we know, but we suspect it won't be long before an exact release date is detailed. We will update this feature as soon as we know more.

How to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be on Netflix when it arrives so you'll be needing a Netflix subscription to watch it.

The five seasons of the Luther TV series, which the film is based on, initially aired on the BBC but Netflix have taken on the film.

What is Luther: The Fallen Sun about?

According to Idris Elba, Luther: The Fall Sun movie is a "big scale verison of the TV show". It's said to be a dark thriller - as the TV series was - and he said Luther fans will love it, as will new fans.

JustWatch published the synopsis for the movie as: "A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast

Luther: The Fallen Sun has been written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne.

The following actors and actresses have been confirmed for Luther: The Fallen Sun movie:

Idris Elba as John Luther

Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk

Peter Theobalds as DC Williams

Lauryn Ajufo as Anya

Einar Kuusk as Arkady Kachimov

Natasha Patel as Lydia Deng

Andy Apollo as Barman

Cain Aiden as Gamer on live stream

Callum Chiplin as Rescue Worker

Daniel Eghan as Forensic Officer

James Travis as Prisoner

Nikki Athan

Cynthia Erivo

Andy Serkis

Jess Liaudin

What to watch before Luther: The Fallen Sun movie

Luther: The Fallen Sun movie is based on the BBC television series Luther, which first appeared in 2010. There were five seasons of the crime series, with a total of 20 episodes. The finale for season 5 of Luther aired on 4 January 2019.

Idris Elba said you don't need to have watched the previous seasons of the TV show Luther in order to enjoy the upcoming film, though we suspect it won't do any harm to have watched them in order to get a proper feel for his complicated character.

If you do fancy catching up on the five seasons of Luther before the movie comes out, you can watch all 20 episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun?

No, not yet. Netflix has only shared the release date and three images from the Luther: The Fallen Sun movie.

It's yet to release a trailer, though we'd expect something to appear soon. Watch this space and we will drop it in as soon as it is available.