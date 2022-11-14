Stranger Things finale will make you cry, say Duffer Brothers

(Pocket-lint) - Stranger Things will come to an end when the last episode of the fifth season airs and its creators have suggested that it'll make you cry.

Matt Duffer of the Duffer Brothers revealed that, when he and his sibling pitched the final season to Netflix, it made the streaming service's head honchos weep: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign," he said during an event in Los Angeles over the weekend. "The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings."

Executive producer Shawn Levy added that regardless of being genre TV, the Duffers have managed to make it about the people involved more than the monsters: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script... the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that, even though the show has gotten so famous, the characters so iconic and there’s so much about the '80s and the supernatural, it’s about these people. It's about these characters.

"Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things."

As posted by Netflix on Twitter last week, the first full script has been delivered already. Ross Duffer also revealed that the second is in hand: "We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It's full steam ahead," he said at the event.

Sadly, there's no word yet on when shooting might start so it's also impossible to know when the fifth and final season will air. We guess 2024, considering how much work is to be involved. We'll update you when we hear more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.