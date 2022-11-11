Chris Rock comedy special to be Netflix's first live show

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix will start streaming live shows from "early 2023" with a Chris Rock comedy special to be the first.

It was revealed early this year that Netlflix planned to join fellow streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, in broadcasting live programming. However, unlike its peers, it won't be showing live sporting events.

Instead, it will be focusing on comedy specials and unscripted television series, such as reality shows. In fact, it may even use its unique position as a tech platform to enable viewer voting in forthcoming talent shows.

Deadline reported in May that dance competition Dance 100 could be the first to offer live voting. It will be hosted by Peloton instructor Ally Love and is being made in the UK by Studio Lambert - the same production company behind The Circle.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Also tipped for live broadcast are some of the performances at the next Netflix is a Joke festival. It's not yet known who might feature, but previous participants include Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson.

Netflix hasn't yet set a firm date on when Chris Rock will kick off its live streaming plans, but considering it says "early 2023" we expect it'll be in the spring at the latest.

Writing by Rik Henderson.