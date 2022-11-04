The Sandman season 2: What we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - The Sandman will return to our screens. After a hugely successful first season on Netflix, the comic book adaptation will continue, with executive producer and original writer Neil Gaiman confirming that it has been recommissioned.

That means the adventures of Morpheus, Lucifer and the varied inhabitants of the Dreaming will be back with more dark and delightful stories.

Here's what we know about it so far.

The Sandman season 2 release date

It is far too early to put a date on The Sandman season 2 premiere. Netflix only announced in early November 2022 that the "Dream Continues". Filming is yet to start.

How to watch The Sandman season 2

As a Netflix original, it will be exclusive to the streaming service. You will need to have a Netflix account, although it's not known whether it will be included for subscribers to the cheaper Netflix Basic with ads tier. We guess that it will be - with adverts, of course.

How many episodes will there be in The Sandman season 2?

There are 11 episodes of The Sandman season 1, but there's no indication yet whether that will also be the case for the second season.

How to catch-up with The Sandman

All of season 1 of The Sandman is available to watch on Netflix, including the 10 main story episodes and the anthology episode 11 that isn't really needed for continuity, but presents two fantastic stories set around the world of Morpheus.

The Sandman season 2 plot and details

Look away now to avoid spoilers from seasons 1 and 2.

At the end of the season (before the anthology episode), Lucifer Morningstar vows revenge on Morpheus after his victory in the battle of wits to retrieve his helm from Hell. We are sure to see this play out, therefore.

Indeed, the second season is likely to pick up from The Sandman comic #20 and the Season of Mists trade paperback. This sees Dream return to Hell to rescue Nada - who we saw in episode 4 of the show's season 1. It results in a turn of events that even the Lord of the Dreaming couldn't have predicted.

The season might also progress into the events of A Game of You - the next trade paperback in the comic book series.

The Sandman season 2 cast and crew

The cast and crew line-up for season 2 is yet to be revealed. It is likely the main protaganists will be back, though, with Tom Sturrdige returning as Dream, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar.

A statement by the creator and writer of The Sandman comic books and executive producer of the show, Neil Gaiman, suggests that will return, alongside the rest of the production team:

"It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros, Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life," he said.

"Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work."

Is there a trailer for The Sandman season 2 yet?

Considering the second season has only just been announced, filming hasn't even started yet, so a full trailer will be a while in coming.

There is a brief teaser video though, as posted on Twitter by Gaiman.

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened... pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

Will The Sandman be renewed for a third season?

We hope so. There's no confirmation either way, however. Only the second season has been commissioned for now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.