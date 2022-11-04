Netflix's ad-supported tier doesn't work on the Apple TV at launch

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix's discounted and ad-supported tier is now live in a bunch of countries, but subscribers are finding that it won't work on their Apple TV.

The new Netflix Basic with Ads tier is now live and costs just £4.99 / $6.99 / €5.49 per month, but you won't actually be able to watch any content if you try to do it on an Apple TV box. That's because the new tier isn't supported yet, although Netflix does say that it will be eventually.

It isn't yet clear why the Basic with Ads tier isn't working on the Apple TV hardware, with the company reportedly telling users that they will just have to either use other devices to watch their content or upgrade their plan - a less than satisfactory response when the whole point of the new tier is to save money.

Interestingly, the new Netflix tier works as expected on other Apple devices including the new iPhone 14, but it looks like subscribers will need to wait for an app upgrade if they want to watch on the big screen.

The lack of Apple TV support isn't the only caveat here, either. Apart from watching ads before and during TV shows and movies, Basic with Ads also limits people to one stream per account as well as 720p image quality. They also can't download any content for offline viewing, either.

The Netflix Basic with Ads tier is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico. Those who are already subscribed can switch to a cheaper Netflix plan today.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.