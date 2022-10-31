(Pocket-lint) - While we're still waiting for season three to land on Netflix, the company has already announced that the show has been renewed for another season. That's right, season four is coming, but it won't be The Witcher as you know it.

In a move that has already sent ripples of shock through fans of the series, the company has announced that the lead role for the show has been recast.

Henry Cavill will no longer be Geralt of Rivia, instead, Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the role for season four.

The news came shortly after it was officially confirmed that Cavill would be reprising his role as Superman in the DC Universe, with a mid-credit scene in Black Adam.

Of course, the assumption among many was that these two announcements were linked and that Cavill couldn't do both roles, and so has chosen the - supposed - bigger paycheck that comes with the DC role.

Whether or not that's true will likely never be confirmed, but the announcement of Liam Hemsworth becoming Geralt hasn't been widely accepted as a positive move.

In the press release, Hemsworth states that - as a Witcher fan - he's "over the moon" to play the lead role, we can only hope he carries the role as well as Cavill has done over the past couple of years.

At least Netflix has done the decent thing and given us a long notice period so that when the change does happen in a year or so's time, it won't be a massive surprise.

Writing by Cam Bunton.