(Pocket-lint) - Sonic fans rejoice for you'll have a new animated TV show to tuck into along with your Christmas dinner. Sonic Prime premieres on 15 December, 2022.

The animated show will feature all of our favourite characters including Sonic (of course) as well as Tails and all the rest. There's even a new teaser trailer that you can watch to get the excitement flowing.

Want to watch it? Of course you do. We all do!

The Sonic Prime show already has a presence on Netflix, although you'll obviously need to wait until the middle of December to settle down and watch it. You can tell the streamer to remind you when it's available though - not that any of us are going to forget! The synopsis for the first episode is out, though, and it sounds just as excellent as you'd expect.

"After years of being self-centered, brash, arrogant and taking his life and closest friends for granted, Sonic the Hedgehog (Deven Mack) goes on an adventure unlike any other." What's not to like?

IMDB currently lists Sonic Prime as having 24 episodes in its first season, although the show's page on Netflix doesn't confirm that right now.

Some of us are old enough to remember when Sonic first arrived on our SEGA Master Systems but there's a whole new world of kids that have yet to enjoy his speedy ways and Netflix will surely be keen to introduce them. The folks at SEGA will hope that the new eyeballs will also turn into buyers of future Sonic games, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.