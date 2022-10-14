How to switch to Netflix's cheaper ad plan

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is launching a cheaper plan with ads on 3 November in the US, UK, and several other major countries.

Called "Basic with ads", the ad-supported subscription plan lets you watch Netflix at a lower price. You can stream HD video quality (up to 720p) on one supported phone, tablet, computer, or TV at a time. But, unlike Netflix's ad-free plans, commercials will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies - and, crucially, some movies and TV shows may not be available due to licensing restrictions. Downloads also are not included.

However, with the ad plan, you do get Netflix games without ads! Confusing, right? Anyway, if this is something you want to try in order to save money, especially headed into the winter months, it's easy.

How to get Netflix's Basic with ads plan

You can either sign up for Basic with ads, or if you're currently a member, you can change your plan.

Current Netflix subscribers

If you are currently a Netflix member, you can switch your plan to Basic with ads.

Visit netflix.com/youraccount. Sign in to your Netflix account. Under Plan Details, select Change Plan. If you do not see Change Plan, contact Netflix here.

If your account is on hold, Netflix won't let you change your plan. Choose the desired plan, then select Continue or Update. Select Confirm Change or Confirm.

Need more help? See Netflix's support page for switching plans.

New Netflix subscribers

If you are new to Netflix, you can sign up for the Basic with ads plan just like you would for any other plan.

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose a plan. You can change plans or cancel at any time. Netflix's 'Basic with ads' plan doesn't launch till November 2022. Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password. Enter a payment method. That's it.

Need more help? See Netflix's support page for signing up. It also has instructions for those using the Netflix app for mobile devices and set-top boxes.

Can you change a Netflix plan at any time?

Yes, you can downgrade or upgrade between plans whenever you want. But there are a couple things to remember if you try to switch your Netflix plan.

A plan upgrade takes effect immediately. Your billing date will change based on the remaining balance of your last payment.

A plan downgrade with a lower price takes effect on your next billing date. You can continue to use the features of the higher plan until your next billing date.

How many ads are in Netflix's ad plan?

You can expect to see an average of about 4 minutes of ads per hour, and an ad may be as long as 30 seconds. You cannot skip or fast-forward ads, but you can pause playback during an ad.

When will Netflix Basic with ads be available?

The Basic with ads plan will be available in early November 2022: 1 November 2022: Canada, Mexico

3 November 2022: Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, UK, US

10 November 10: Spain Read: Netflix tips and tricks: How to master your binge-watching experience Want to know more? See Netflix's FAQ hub for its Basic with ads plan.

