Netflix now starts at $6.99 but you'll have to watch ads

(Pocket-lint) - You'll soon be able to watch Netflix for just £4.99 / $6.99 / €5.49 per month, but there's a catch - you'll have to deal with ads to get that new, low price.

The new Netflix tier, dubbed Basic with ads, will become available starting November in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain. Netflix says that you'll get access to most of the content from its vast library, but that "some movies and TV shows" will be unavailable. You'll still be able to play Netflix's growing collection of games, though.

So how many ads will you have to contend with to save some money? An average of four or five minutes of ads per hour of content, we're told, but you won't be able to download anything for offline viewing - something to keep in mind if you're someone who downloads content for plane journeys, for example. Each ad will run between 15 and 30 seconds each, too.

Netflix has taken the chance to tweak its lineup slightly, too. Both the new Basic with ads and existing Basic tiers now have 720p video feeds, for example. That means that people who already pay for the Basic plan are getting an upgrade come November, which is nice. Note that both Basic with ads and Basic only allow streaming on a single device.

Those who want 1080p content can still choose the Standard or Premium options, with the latter providing access to 4K streaming.

All of this kicks on in 3 November, 2022 at 9 am P.T. so you only have to wait another few weeks if you've been waiting for an even cheaper way to watch Netflix. Now we wait for Disney+ to launch its own tier, while Apple TV+ is also rumored to be considering ads as well.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.