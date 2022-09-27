(Pocket-lint) - Bridgerton is one of Netflix's most popular shows and Queen Charlotte is one of the show's best characters so it's probably not all that surprising that a spin off show about her is in the works.

The spin off show will be called 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' and it will focus on younger Queen Charlotte and her story, including her rise to power.

This is everything you need to know about the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin off, including when it is expected to released, as well as how to watch it and what to expect.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date

Netflix hasn't confirmed when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released, though it has said 2023 so we know we will at least be waiting until next year.

Bridgerton season 3 is also expected to release either at the end of 2022 or early 2023 but it's not yet clear if the spin off series will be released alongside Bridgerton or if the streaming service will keep them separate.

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

When Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is released, we know it will be a Netflix series and therefore you'll need your Netflix subscription ready.

What will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be about?

The spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be based on younger Queen Charlotte and her journey to the powerful, meddling and excellent Queen we have all come to know and love from Bridgerton.

Netflix also said the spin off will cover young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

It's said to be a "limited prequel series" but so far, we don't know how many episodes it will offer.

Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed. pic.twitter.com/mE7OcH5gRu — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 23, 2022

Who will be cast in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Netflix has confirmed a number of cast members for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Here's the list of who we can expect to see in the spin off.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio as younger Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Arsema Thomas as younger Agatha Danbury

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton

James Fleet as King George III

Corey Mylchreest as younger King George III

Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Sam Clemmett as a younger Brimsley

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

All hail Queen Charlotte!

For her next series, Lady @ShondaRhimes will chronicle Her Majesty's rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SELpiMdnDc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 30, 2022

Is there a trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

There's not a full trailer as yet, but Netflix did use its Tudum event at the end of September to reveal a First Look clip which shows young Queen Charlotte trying to climb a garden wall and meeting her future husband, King George.

The clip shows the spin off will follow a similar humour and style as Bridgerton does so fans will likely be excited.

What to watch before Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is directed by Shonda Rhimes - the same producer responsible for Bridgerton, as well as excellent shows like Grey's Anatomy.

As the show will tell the story of Queen Charlotte before the Bridgerton series, you don't need to watch Bridgerton before you watch the spin off. But if you haven't seen Bridgerton, then it's definitely worth a watch and you'll get a good feel for the kind of style and humour to expect from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as we mentioned.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.