The Watcher on Netflix: Release date, plot and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix will soon premiere The Watcher on its streaming platform - a limited TV series from Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee).

Based on a true story, it stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a couple terrorised by an unidentified stalker who watches their every move - hence the title.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

The Watcher release date

The Watcher will be available to watch from 13 October 2022.

How to watch The Watcher

The Watcher is exclusive to Netflix.

How many episodes will The Watcher have?

There will be seven episodes in total. As it's a limited series, there won't be a second season.

The Watcher story and setting

The show is based on the true story of Nora and Dean Brannock who, in 2015 moved into their dream home in New Jersey only to soon start receiving ominous letters from a mysterious stalker calling him or herself "The Watcher".

Netflix won a bidding war for the rights to their horrifying tale.

The Watcher cast and crew

Naiomi Watts (The Ring, King Kong) plays Nora Brannock, while Bobby Cannavale (Mr Robot, Boardwalk Empire) is her husband, Dean. Mia Farrow and Jennifer Coolidge also appear.

The show has been created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan (also of Glee).

Is there a trailer for The Watcher?

Netflix released a trailer for The Watcher during its Tudum fan event in September 2022. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Writing by Rik Henderson.