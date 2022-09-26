(Pocket-lint) - Vikings: Valhalla is returning for a second season, which is just as well considering the first ended on somewhat a cliffhanger.

With brothers Harald and Olaf Sigurdsson now on different sides in the battle for the throne, and Leif and Freydis retunited, the action is set to move on apace. It's shaping up for some gripping stuff ahead.

Here's everything we know about the new season so far.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date

We're yet to find out a specific release date, although Netflix has confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla season 2 will air in 2023.

How to watch Vikings: Valhalla season 2

As with the first season, Vikings: Valhalla season 2 will be exclusive to Netflix.

How many episodes will Vikings: Valhalla season 2 have?

As with Vikings: Valhalla season 1, the second season will consist of eight episodes. We know this because Netflix announced a three-season commission in 2019, with 24-episodes ordered in total.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 plot and rumours

Netflix released a brief teaser clip of season 2 during its Tudum presentation in September 2022. In it, it shows a reunited Leif, Freydis and Harald running from the army of Olaf (Harald's brother), along with other escapees of the invasion of Kattegat. He orders his men to kill them only for unseen help to come from the sea.

That's about all we know about the plot of season 2 so far, although we can expect further goings-on in England, with Emma having taken the throne and Canute's former Queen, Ælfgifu, seeking revenge.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast and crew

Much of season 1's cast returns (apart from those who perished, naturally).

That will include Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson reprises his role as Olaf Haraldsson too, of course, considering he's in the teaser clip shared by Netflix.

How to catch up on Vikings

There's actually a lot to catch up on if you are coming to Vikings: Valhalla afresh. Not only is there the entirety of season 1 on Netfix to watch, there are six seasons of its award-winning predecessor, Vikings, available on Hulu in the US, and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

From 2024, it will switch over to Netflix in full, but you'll need to catch up with the show on the aforementioned platforms for now.

The original Vikings is set 100 years prior to the events in Valhalla and tells the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons, which is occasionally mentioned in the sequel shows.

Is there a Vikings: Valhalla season 2 trailer?

Netflix released a one-and-a-half minute clip during its Tudum presentation in September 2022. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Will there be a Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

There will be a Vikings: Valhalla season 3. Netflix announced in March 2022 that it had commissioned two new seasons (2 and 3) of the hit series.

Sound the horns. Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 2 & 3. SKOL! pic.twitter.com/y6vmMVJual — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 9, 2022

