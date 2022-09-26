The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel will debut on 25 December

(Pocket-lint) - During its major Tudum announcements - along with many other hit shows - Netflix announced when the prequel to its Andrzej Sapkowski novel adaptation will land on the platform.

The date slated for The Witcher: Blood Origin, is 25 December (Christmas Day), with the limited run series set to be just four episodes long.

Worlds will collide. The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/G9T5Ze1PnR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2022

This particular series is over a thousand years before the time of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, and tells the story of how "seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power".

The series will cover an event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres where the elves, humans and monsters collide and come to inhabit the same world.

Blood Origin stars Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and - recently announced - Minnie Driver.

Driver will be starring as a voice-over narrator, weaving the story together showing how it relates and fits in with The Witcher's story in the future, and is claimed to be featuring on screen in the next series proper.

Writing by Cam Bunton.