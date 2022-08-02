(Pocket-lint) - Red light, green light. If you're a Squid Game fan, we have doubt you will be saying that phrase in the same way we've just said it in our heads. You might also be pleased to know you'll soon be able to play a real life version of Squid Game with your friends in certain locations in the US and the UK.

An interactive gaming company called Immersive Gamebox has signed an agreement with Netflix to develop an in-person Squid Game experience to allow teams to take part in challenges inspired by some of the games in the TV series.

Here's everything you need to know.

The in-person Squid Game experience will see teams of between two and six players competing in a series of challenges that have been inspired by the games in the TV show.

The real life experience will include a an adpated take on the following games:

Red Light, Green Light - for this you will use 3D motion tracking to make your way around the obstacles to get to safety.

Dalgona - this game involves carving out the shapes within the time limit using the 3D motion tracking on your visor.

Tug of War - this one will see you coordinate with your team mates to win.

Marbles - for this you'll use the touch screens to launch marbles at the center screen to pass to the next level.

Glass Bridge - for this you will need to work with your team to solve puzzles to make it to the other side.

Squid Game - for this you'll play the actual Squid Game; for real. Make your way around the course and dodge enemies.

Every time you lose a challenge, you'll lose a virtual life. Yes, don't worry, you won't die. Each time you win a challenge, virtual money will appear in a piggy bank.

You can watch a video of what to expect by following this link, but the company says: "You will participate as a contender in Squid Game and have to survive all six challenges from the show. Using our 3D motion tracking visors and touch screens around the room, you will need to survive each challenge to advance in the game".

There will be a few locations across both the US and the UK where you will be able to take part in the real-life Squid Game challenge and more are coming before the end of the year.

For those in the US, here's where you'll need to head to:

Manhattan's Lower East Side, New York

Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga, California

Oakbrook Chicago, Illinois

Colorado, Denver

Grand Scape, Dallas

Cibolo, San Antonio

Woodlands Mall, Houston, Texas

Utah, Salt Lake City

Virginia, Arlington

For those in the UK, here's where you'll be able to play:

Lakeside, Essex

Southbank, London

Wandsworth, London

Manchester Arndale

There are also locations opening in Leeds, Liverpool and one in Manchester Trafford Centre before the end of 2022. Other locations coming in 2022 include Berlin, Hamburg, San Jose, San Francisco and two more in Texas.

Prices vary depending on age. For those in the UK, the interactive version of Squid Game will cost £34 for an adult (12+), £24 for a junior that must be accompanied with an adult in the Game Box, and £29 for a student.

In the US, an adult (12+) costs $34.99, a junior costs $24.99 and a student costs $29.99.

The experience is 60-minutes and it is recommended for ages 16 and above. You can book now by heading to Immersive Gamebox.

The interactive Squid Game experience will arrive in the locations we mentioned above from 21 September 2022.

The extra locations don't currently have a date.

Along with confirming a second season of Squid Game, which you can read all about in our separate feature, Netflix is also making a game show.

The game show will have a prize of $4.56 million but you'll need to enter to take part. You can read all about how to enter and what that involves in our separate feature.

