The Gray Man 2 in development at Netflix

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has confirmed a sequel to The Gray Man film is in the works, along with a spin-off film, seeing a great expansion of the franchise.

The Gray Man - which is based on a series of books from Mark Greaney - debuted on the streaming platform on 22 July 2022 and it was number one in 92 countries on the first weekend of its release.

The film has an excellent cast, with Ryan Gosling starring and it's the third film from independent studio AGBO to premiere on Netflix and the second to reach number one worldwide. AGBO is also responsible for Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which is also getting a sequel that has just been given a release date for 2023.

Netflix has said Gosling will return for The Gray Man sequel, along with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It's also been revealed that the Russos and AGBO's Mike Larocca will produce along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

The streaming platform also said The Gray Man's co-writer Stephen McFeely will be writing the sequel.

In terms of the spin-off film, Netflix has confirmed it will be written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese but what it will feature is being kept a secret for now.

There's currently no word on when The Gray Man sequel will be released, though given it still needs to be written and filmed, it's likely to be a while. Based on the Extraction timeline, we might be waiting until 2024 or 2025.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.