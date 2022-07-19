(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is testing a new way to prevent password sharing: It's asking users in some countries to buy additional homes.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Netflix subscribers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic may start to see an anti-password sharing test. A support page for Netflix in Honduras details it is prompting some users to pay an additional fee if they try to log into a Netflix account on a TV or TV-connected device at a location outside their primary household for over two weeks.

If they wish to continue using Netflix after two weeks on a device in that other location, they must purchase an additional home that costs an extra 219 pesos a month per home in Argentina ($1.17 USD). Those on the Netflix Basic plan can add one extra home. With the Netflix Standard plan, they can add up to two extra homes. Netflix Premium subscribers can add up to three.

In the test countries, subscribers have one primary "home" where they can access Netflix across any devices in that home. They can travel and use Netflix on laptops and mobile devices, but the test will ask them to purchase additional "homes" to use the service on TV screens. Subscribers can choose not to purchase the additional home and can continue to use the service on their mobile devices. Access on the TV will, of course, be blocked unless they add and pay for the extra home. Netflix's support page details the new changes as part of this test.

Netflix said it uses information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine if subscribers are using a device within their home. The streaming giant is working on a feature that will let users in test countries track where their account is being used and restrict access.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.