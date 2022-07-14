(Pocket-lint) - It has been confirmed that Netflix is to launch a new subscription tier - one that is cheaper and ad-supported - but we don't yet know when it will be available or how much it'll cost.

We do know how the advertising will be delivered, though, as Microsoft has announced itself a partner for the new service.

It has signed a deal with Netflix to be the technology and sales partner for the new tier, which means it will supply the commercials.

All adverts to be seen by viewers will come through Microsoft's platform: "Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory," it said in a press statement.

The plans are clearly ramping up, therefore, although we should expect the new tier to launch anytime soon. Netflix boss Greg Peters claims that there's still a lot of work to do before it will be ready: "It’s very early days and we have much to work through," he said.

"But our long-term goal is clear: more choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life."

Writing by Rik Henderson.