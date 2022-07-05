How to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077 might have caught a lot of flak for the buggy state that it launched in, but the game has also sold an absolutely massive number of copies, introducing a whole new set of people to the world of the Cyberpunk setting.

Now its developer CD Projekt Red is teaming up with streaming behemoth Netflix on an animated TV show set in the same world, with a new cast of characters trying to make their way in Night City. Find out everything you need to know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, right here.

We don't have an exact launch day for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners yet, but we do know what month it'll be dropping in - September 2022.

Doubtless Netflix is working out exactly when to release it, given how many series and movies it has to put live each month. Still, you can mark the month in your calendar and know that you should be able to watch the show at some point during it.

Here's the good news - it's super simple to explain how you can watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when it comes out: just do so on Netflix!

The show is being produced by the streaming giant itself, so you shouldn't be able to find it anywhere else, meaning you'll need either a trial or an active subscription to the service to watch its 10-episode run.

We've had a couple of teaser trailers for Edgerunners so far, with the main teaser having come out in early June 2022 - it's embedded below.

At the same time as that trailer, Netflix also dropped a short clip without any voice work in it, showcasing a glimpse of the nefarious Maelstrom gang, which the show's characters will clearly interact with bloodily at one point.

More recently, in early July 2022 we got a look at the show's opening credits, which are stylish and employ the livid yellow that Cyberpunk's marketing has been so recognisable for. It's got a nice bit of Franz Ferdinand to back it up, as runs through the cast and crew.

We haven't learned a huge amount about the story that we'll be watching unfold in Edgerunners, but we do have the below official blurb from Netflix:

"The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City - a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.

“Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

So, the young man you can see prominently in the teaser trailer looks like he's our protagonist, but there are clearly some other recurring characters that feature. Could it be a sort of gang? This would recall the relationship between player-character V and their best friend Jackie Welles from the game.

It's safe to assume there'll be entanglement with corporations and criminal gangs, since this is the very heart of the world of Cyberpunk - all set in the same Night City from the game.

You can glimpse recognisable elements like the giant neon Koi carp floating through some areas, along with the gleaming skyscrapers of the downtown areas.

From the clips on show it's also clear that the show will embrace the mature themes of Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith's world. It's going to be gory and bloody, in short, so don't watch if you've got delicate sensibilities!

