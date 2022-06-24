Selling Sunset season 6 and 7 confirmed by Netflix

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has officially confirmed that the glitzy, glamourous real-estate show, Selling Sunset, will be returning for a sixth and seventh season.

It was previously reported in January 2022 that Netflix was renewing the show, but the streaming platform only officially confirmed that in June 2022 when it published a list of real estate and home renovation shows.

Along with Selling Sunset season 6 and 7, Netflix also confirmed Selling The OC would premiere on 24 August. Selling The OC is a spin off show of Selling Sunset, focused on The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast. It will feature Jason and Brett Oppenheim from Selling Sunset, but there will be a different set of realtors to Selling Sunset.

For now, there is no release date for Selling Sunset season 6, though Netflix said production would start "this summer". Season 1 arrived in March 2019, followed by season 2 in May 2020 and season 3 in August 2020. Season 4 then arrived in November 2021 and season 5 in April 2022 so there's no pattern to follow to predict a release date either.

We'd expect the main cast members to return including Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishelle Stause, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, and we're expecting plenty of drama.

We might be waiting till 2023 before it arrives but we can't wait to see what season 6 has in store. You can read our separate feature on Selling Sunset season 6 for everything we know so far.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.