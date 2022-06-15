(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has given the green light for reality TV competition based on Squid Game. Yes really.

Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 people compete for the prize money, which is a huge $4.56 million. It will be the largest cast in reality TV history and the competition is open to English-language speakers from anywhere in the world.

Don't worry though, while the stakes of Squid Game: The Challenge are said to be "very high", you won't get killed if you lose like Squid Game the TV show. Instead, your worst fate is said to be "going home empty handed".

Netflix has said Squid Game: The Challenge is a "supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality".

It added: "Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what's coming next. Here they'll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor". It did add though that "win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!"

If you've fancied your chances since watching Squid Game the TV show and you think you've got a decent game plan that could win you that huge amount of money, here's how you apply, the requirements you have to meet and what you have to do to be in with a chance of getting on.

For those that live in the UK, you'll need to head to this site to apply for your chance to compete in Squid Game: The Challenge. If you're in the US, head to this site, and if you live anywhere else in the world, you'll need to use the global casting site here.

First up, you'll need to meet the following requirements before you can apply:

Be aged 21 or over

Have the right to legally reside in the UK/US (UK and US applicants only)

Be availble to take part in the competition for up to four weeks, expected to be at the beginning of 2023

Hold a valid passport for the duration of filming

Not employed or engaged, or a relative of an employee or someone engaged with the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix.

If you meet all of the above requirements, you'll then need to fill in the form which asks for the following:

Full name

Email

Mobile phone

Date of birth

County/State (US and UK applicants only)

Country (Global applicants)

Nationality

Password

On top of this, you'll need to submit a one-minute video that tells the casting team about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be and what you would do with the money if you won. No filters on your video either.

The last thing you'll need to do is upload at least two pictures of yourself, one headshot and one full length. You can submit an additional three if you want to. That's it after that, you'll then have to wait and see if you get green light to run.

