Netflix confirms Lincoln Lawyer will be renewed for season 2

(Pocket-lint) - Good news for Lincoln Lawyer fans, Netflix has confirmed Mickey Haller will be back for a second season.

The streaming service's head of global television, Bela Bajaria, confirmed a second series of the popular TV series during the Banff World Media Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While a release date - or even hint of release date - wasn't discussed, it was confirmed the second season would have 10 episodes like the first and it would be based on Michael Connelley's fourth book titled The Fifth Witness.

It was also confirmed that a number of the popular characters would be returning for the second season, including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. He will be joined by ex-wife Maggie played again by Neve Campbell, assistant and his second ex-wife Lorna, played by Becki Newton and his driver Izzy, played by Jazz Raycole. Cisco, played by Angus Sampson, will also make a return.

Lincoln Lawyer season two will see Dailyn Rodriguez from Queen of the South join as co-showrunner and executive producer, working alongside Ted Humphrey. Humphrey was was co-showrunner and executive producer of season one, working with creator David E. Kelley, though it's thought Kelley may not be as involved for the second season.

It could be quite some time before Lincoln Laywer season two hits our screens, but you can follow everything we know so far in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.