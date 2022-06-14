Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including when you'll be able to watch it online through Netflix.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: When can you watch it on Netflix?

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: What you need to know

When the original Knives Out released in cinemas a few months before the pandemic, it received critical acclaim and grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Both the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and the 92nd Academy Awards even nominated the moving for Best Original Screenplay. So, it was no surprise to learn that Netflix paid a massive sum last year for the rights to two sequels written and directed by Johnson, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is scheduled to be released in late 2022. Filming took place last summer.

We now know a little about the plot of the movie. Netflix’s official description simply says that the film will show Detective Benoit Blanc travelling to Greece to "peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects".

In a recent thread on Twitter, Johnson revealed how he has also been inspired by Agatha Christie while making the sequel:

Knives Out sequel Netflix release date: 23 December 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release on Netflix on 23 December 2022.

Netflix was reportedly considering a new release model for films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It might decide to give the film a 45-day window in cinemas before releasing it to stream on Netflix. Competitors such as Disney+ and Paramount Plus currently use this model for major new releases.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: How to watch online

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to Netflix. At an auction, Netflix outbid several studios to buy two Knives Out sequels for $469 million.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: Cast and crew

Apart from Rian Johnson, several crew members from Knives Out returned to work on Glass Onion, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin, composer Nathan Johnson, and editor Bob Ducsay. The new movie will again star Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The rest of the cast is rounded out by some big names and recognisable faces, including Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monee, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr, according to the first teaser released by Netflix.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: Trailers

Netflix has only released a couple of trailers. The first is a more normal preview and is embedded at the top of this guide.

Below, though, you can see a clip from early on in the movie, as a bunch of old connections receive and solve a puzzle box from a friend, earning an invitation to his private island.

It's playful and zippy, and suggests that we're in for a fun time when Glass Onion comes out.

The final full trailer before the film's release is above, and is a lengthier look at the plot that might have some light spoilers for those who are really eagle-eyed, so it could be worth skipping it if you're keen on watching the movie without any expectations.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: How to catch up

Before you see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, you really should stream 2019's Knives Out first. It might not end up being required viewing, but it'll be fun to watch.