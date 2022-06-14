(Pocket-lint) - Knives Out, the hit 2019 mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson, has a sequel in the work called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including when you'll be able to watch it online through Netflix.

When the original Knives Out released in cinemas a few months before the pandemic, it received critical acclaim and grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Both the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and the 92nd Academy Awards even nominated the moving for Best Original Screenplay. So, it was no surprise to learn that Netflix paid a massive sum last year for the rights to two sequels written and directed by Johnson, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is scheduled to be released in late 2022. Filming took place last summer.

Little is known about the plot of the movie. Netflix’s official description simply says that the movie will show Detective Benoit Blanc traveling to Greece to "peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects".

In a recent thread on Twitter, Johnson revealed how he has also been inspired by Agatha Christie while making the sequel:

Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release on Netflix "this holiday season", so it'll likely premiere by late November or sometime in December 2022.

The mystery has just begun. Benoit Blanc returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, from writer/director Rian Johnson. Coming this holiday season to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9CrM1rQly0 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 13, 2022

Having said that, Netflix is reportedly considering a new release model for films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It might decide to give the film a 45-day window in cinemas before releasing it to stream on Netflix. Competitors such as Disney+ and Paramount Plus currently use this model for major new releases.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to Netflix. At an auction, Netflix outbid several studios to buy two Knives Out sequels for $469 million.

Apart from Rian Johnson, several crew members from Knives Out returned to work on Glass Onion, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin, composer Nathan Johnson, and editor Bob Ducsay. The new movie will again star Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The rest of the cast is rounded out by some big names and recognisable faces, including Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monee, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr, according to a brief trailer released by Netflix.

Netflix has only released one teaser trailer. It's embedded at the top of this guide.

Before you see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, you really should stream 2019's Knives Out first. It might not end up being required viewing, but it'll be fun to watch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.