(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is no stranger to big celebrities, but this year it's taking on one of cinema's most iconic characters in the form of Marilyn Monroe, with the movie Blonde.

We've got all the key details about this mysterious project, including when you might able to watch it, and how to do just that.

Blonde has been in production (or post-production) for a long time now, with rumours swirling all the time about its contents, how it treats Monroe and what it's going to be like to watch.

None of that gets us any closer to a release date for the movie, though, and Netflix is staying tight-lipped despite greenlighting its $22 million budget.

The latest rumours point toward a release in September 2022, preceded by a launch at the Venice Film Festival, but given the scale of the movie we'd think it'll also get a run in theaters somewhere. That said, it's reportedly got an NC-17 rating, so might not be a box office hit.

The good thing is that regardless of when it comes out and whether Netflix does a limited run in cinemas, you can bank on being able to stream the movie on its release, right there on Netflix.

All you'll need is a membership or to share a password with someone who has an account for a day, to sit down and watch it yourself.

The central figure in Blonde is being played by Ana de Armas, who was so sensational in No Time to Die and Knives Out, and the cast is filled out by some other big names:

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Adrien Brody as The Playwright (Arthur Miller)

Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete (Joe DiMaggio)

Caspar Phillipson as The President

Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys

You can keep a full eye on the cast list as it grows on IMDb.

Blonde tells an explicitly fictionalised tale of Marilyn Monroe's internal life in the 1950s and 60s, based on a celebrated book by Joyce Carol Oates. It promises to be a salacious, unflinching look at what it was like to be the world's foremost sex symbol through those years, but with a fantastical slant.

The original book's writer has already sung the film's praises having seen a rough cut all the way back in 2020, too:

(just a parenthetical aside--I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick's adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly "feminist" interpretation... not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.) https://t.co/zUubjH5yqV — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 10, 2020

The film is the brainchild of director and writer Andrew Dominik of Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and it's taken him years to get it made, but Netflix looks to have finally stumped up the cash.

The fact that both Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller are in the cast-list shows that the film is going to go into Monroe's marriage with each celebrity, while we also know she'll come to know President Kennedy, just as she did in real life.

There's also a credit listed for "Young Norma Jeane", Monroe's real birth name, so we're assuming that we'll get at least some portrayal of Monroe's early life, as well.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.