Locke & Key Season 3: Release date, trailer and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix's blend of fantasy, drama and horror, Locke & Key, wowed critics and viewers alike when it hit the scene in 2020, and many think it got even better in its second season.

However, there are still plenty more secrets to uncover about Keyhouse. And the end of season two certainly set us up for a lot more action. So, in anticipation, here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

The good news is, there's not long to wait at all. Locke & Key season 3 has wrapped production and the next season will be coming to Netflix on August 10th 2022.

Locke & Key is a Netflix original and therefore is exclusive to the Netflix streaming platform. The entire season will be available from August 10th 2022.

While both the first and second seasons had 10 episodes, season 3 is confirmed to be a bit shorter with only eight episodes in total. However, expect these episodes to be packed with plot, as Deadline reports an eight-episode final season was always the plan from the show's creators.

While Locke & Key is based on a comic book series, the plot has diverged significantly in the show, so it can be tricky to figure out exactly what will happen in season 3.

What we know for sure, is that it's going to be action-packed. In an interview with Collider, Meredith Averill said "The third season focuses much more heavily on the family. They’re gonna face the greatest threat they’ve had to face yet. That really bonds them in a way that we’ve never seen before."

That statement doesn't give too much away, but with the end of season 2 teasing the threat of Captain Frederick Gideon, we're expecting him to be an even bigger adversary than Dodge.

We're also expecting family dynamics to shift and evolve quite a bit in the upcoming season, especially since Nina used the Memory Key to restore her lost memories in season 2. There could be some major repercussions there. Meanwhile, Tyler did the opposite, still reeling from the death of Jackie Veda. He's approaching his 18th birthday, too, so we might expect him to lose the ability to use magic.

All of the core cast members will be returning for season 3. Filming actually began in early 2021, just after the wrap of season 2, so we can expect some seamless continuity between the seasons.

The returning cast includes:

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

Leishe Meyboom as Abby

Kevin Durand as Frederick Gideon

The trailer for Locke & Key season 3 dropped on June 6th 2022 as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. You can watch it below:

Season one and two of Locke & Key are streaming now on Netflix. You can watch with a Netflix subscription, which will cost you £10.99/$15.49 per month for HD content or £15.99/$19.99 for 4K UHD with HDR support.

Sadly, season 3 will be the final season of Locke & Key. However, that doesn't mean the show was cancelled, three seasons was always the plan from the creators and that means we can look forward to a tidy ending with no loose ends.

Executive producers/co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion."

"As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Writing by Luke Baker.