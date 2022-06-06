Selling Sunset season 6: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Selling Sunset isn't just a show about beautiful million dollar houses, it's a show about the beautiful women that sell those houses and the beautiful clothes they wear whilst doing just that.

Full of glitz, glamour and a plenty - and we mean plenty - of drama, Selling Sunset has kept us fully entertained since it hit our screens in 2019. With season 5 all wrapped up, along with a reunion episode, all eyes are on season 6. This is everything we know so far.

For now, there is no confirmed release date for Selling Sunset season 6. In January, US Weekly reported sources has said Selling Sunset had been renewed for a season 6 and season 7, though Netflix itself has yet to confirm that.

Season 1 arrived in March 2019, followed by season 2 in May 2020 and season 3 in August 2020. Season 4 then arrived in November 2021 and season 5 in April 2022 so there isn't really a pattern to follow to predict when a season 6 might arrive.

US Weekly said a source said there would be "a bit of a break" before filming of season 6 and 7 start so it might be we don't see a season 6 until 2023.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix exclusive so when season 6 does arrive, you'll need your Netflix subscription ready to watch all the drama unfold.

Selling Sunset seasons one, two and three all had eight episodes, while season four and five had 10. There was also a reunion episode for season 5.

We'd expect season six to also have 10 epiosdes and it's possible the reunion episode will start to be a thing too in future seasons, so it could have one of those too.

There will no doubt be plenty of drama and a few $20 million dollar homes to feast our eyes on in season 6 of Selling Sunset. As for specifics, that's anyone's guess for now, though the cast's individual Instagram's will probably give us a few hints as to what we can expect.

Will Christine be back? It seems like she won't be back working for the Oppenheim Group after the supposed bribe in season 5, but she will continue to be a part of the show. Maybe we will see Mary and Romain buy a house, Heather and Tarek continue to talk about their baby journey and we'd expect there will be some focus on Chrishelle and her romance with G Flip.

We're rooting for some more Emma and Micah dates on our screen and it will be interesting to see what else Chelsea brings to the table if she comes back for another season.

Who will be back for a Selling Sunset season 6? So far, none of the cast are officially confirmed, but these are the cast members we expect to be back:

Mary Fitzgerald

Chrishelle Stause

Emma Hernan

Amanza Smith

Heather Young

Davina Potratz

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

At the end of season 5, it was suggested Maya Vander might not feature as heavily in future seasons as she was moving to Miami to spend more time with her family. Christine Quinn's future also hung in the balance at the end of season 5 and she wasn't present for the reunion episode either. Quinn told US Weekly that her relationship with Jason was good since she left though, and said: "The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that." She added: "But we just have to get creative now because I don't work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it's a battle of the brokerages."

Quinn and her husband announced in April 2022 that they were starting a company called RealOpen that concentrates on cryptocurrency real estate transactions so we will see what happens there.

As for Vanessa Villela, it's not clear if we will see her back given she is reportedly moving to London with her fiancè. It is also not certain if new girl Chelsea Lazkani will return - though we suspect it's likely.

No, not yet. We don't expect one to appear for a while either as we are still waiting on official confirmation the season is happening.

Selling Sunset seasons 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are all available on Netflix so you can stream the luxurious houses and drama to your heart's content.

There is also a spin off series called Selling Tampa available to stream on the platform and while there is no information on it just yet, it looks like there is going to be a Selling The OC too.

It's not been confirmed if there will be a season 7 of Selling Sunset, though we wouldn't be surprised if there was. As mentioned, sources told US Weekly that a season 6 and season 7 were happening, though we are still waiting on confirmation from Netflix.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.