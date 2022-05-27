(Pocket-lint) - The Lincoln Lawyer TV series - based on Michael Connelly's books that also inspired Matthew McConaughey's film of the same name - hit Netflix in May and it is excellent.

If you've binged the entire Lincoln Lawyer season 1 already and you've seen that last scene, you'll no doubt be wondering if there will be a season 2. Us too. Here's everything we know so far.

At the moment, Netflix hasn't renewed the Lincoln Lawyer for a season 2 but we'd be very surprised if it didn't given the show has sat in the top ten since its release and there is plenty of material from Connelly's six books to work with that see Mickey Haller play a central role.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 arrived on the streaming platform on 13 May 2022 so if a second series does get announced, it's likely we will have to wait until spring/summer 2023 before it hits our screens.

For now, nothing is confirmed but we will update this feature as soon as we hear anything.

If there is a season 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer, you'll be needing your Netflix subscription to watch it.

With the first season a Netflix original, the second season will also no doubt be limited to Netflix too.

With no season 2 confirmed as yet, this is all guesswork for now but we would expect season 2 to follow season one's lead.

The first season has 10 episodes so it's likely any further seasons will have 10 episodes or more. At the moment, without a season two confirmation, we suppose the answer to this question is currently none.

Spoiler alert in this section so skip over this part if you haven't finished season one yet.

With the first season adapting Michael Connelly's The Brass Verdict, it's possible a second season could cover the third book called The Reversal, though that's of course not guaranteed.

The final scene of season one lined up a season two perfectly though when it shot to a frame of someone watching Mickey Haller surfing. The person had a tattooed arm, which suggested that while Mickey was finally at peace after his surfing accident and after getting Jesus Menendez out of prison thanks to Gloria Dayton (Glory Days) testimony, that not everyone was happy about it.

Glory Days claimed the person that attacked her and killed her friend - which is what Menendez was in prison for - had a tattoo on his arm so season two will no doubt see Haller have to deal with the fact that he might have got one man out of jail, but he's put the one that thought he had got away with it, back in the spotlight.

There will likely be another overarching storyline too though, which will no doubt tie in the District Attorney's office where Maggie McPherson - Haller's first ex-wife - works.

Of course without confirmation of a second season, we don't yet know who will be cast for it, but we can make some educated guesses.

Firstly, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will pretty much have to make an appearance for a second season to work but it would also be strange for Lorna (Becki Newton), Maggie (Neve Campbell), Hayley (Krista Warner), Cisco (Angus Sampson) and Izzy (Jazz Raycole) not to return given all those characters played key roles.

Here's the full list of characters from the first season we'd expect to return for a second season:

Mickey Haller - Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Lorna Crain - Becki Newton

Maggie McPherson - Neve Campbell

Cisco - Angus Sampson

Izzy Letts - Jazz Raycole

Detective Raymond Griggs - Ntare Mwine

Hayley Haller - Krista Warner

No, not yet. With no confirmation of a second season 2 for now, it could be a while before we see a trailer for the next season.

You can watch the first season trailer below though.

All 10 episodes of the Lincoln Lawyer season one are available to watch on Netflix. They are each around 45 minutes long.

If you finish it and you want to dig your teeth into something else before we find out if there is a season 2, then we recommend Bosch on Amazon Prime.

Also following Connelly's books, LAPD detective Harry Bosch shares similar characteristics to Haller and the shows have a similar structure, but Bosch is also Mickey Haller's half brother with the two sharing the same father, attorney J. Michael Hallerin, so there's a little extra fun fact for you.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.