(Pocket-lint) - Stranger Things season 4 is finally available on Netflix and, to celebrate, the streaming service sent the Empire State Building into the Upside Down on Thursday.

Seven new episodes of the kitch horror series can now be watched on the streaming service and the cast visited the iconic New York City landmark on its eve.

"We are happy to unite New Yorkers and our visitors with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the World's most famous building," said the president of the Empire State Building Observaroty, Jean-Yves Ghazi. "Now our guests can come face-to-face with one of television's most iconic monsters on our 86th Floor Observatory."

The special light show from the top if the building comes a day after rival platform Disney+ turned London's Battersea Power Station into a couple of lightsabers to celebrate the launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi. That series also started today, Friday 27 May 2022.

Stranger Things 4 is already markedly different from previous seasons due to the running times of its episodes. To fit all of their ideas into the latest run, creators The Duffer Brothers have extended each episode beyond the usual length for a TV show. They each run over an hour, with many lasting over 75 minutes.

The last episode - "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" - is feature-length at an hour and 40 minutes.

Writing by Rik Henderson.