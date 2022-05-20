(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has made it easier for parents to put something on the TV for their children, or it's made it easier for kids to decide what to watch.

The streaming giant has basically introduced a shuffle option for its younger viewers. Called "Mystery Box", the new feature is now available on Netflix Kids. Similar to the "Play Something" feature for adult subscribers, Mystery Box will serve up a new title that viewers haven’t watched in the past. It should be similar to shows that your kids have already seen and enjoyed.

To try the Mystery Box, select a kid's profile on Netflix. It doesn't matter which device you're watching from. Then, go to the "Favorites Row" on top of the homepage, and hover over "Mystery Box" to see new title suggestions. According to Netflix, Mystery Box will show you one new title per day.

Open Netflix. Log in to a kids profile. Find the kids "Favorites Row" on the homepage. Hover over the sparkly "mystery box" to see a title.

Need more help? See Netflix's support page.

Netflix Kids is an "experience profile" with a simplified look and feel, Netflix said.

It removes access to account settings, plays only TV shows and movies selected for kids, and doesn't feature Netflix Games. To choose Netflix Kids:

Select Kids when you create a profile. Or, go to a profile’s Viewing Restrictions and select Display the Netflix Kids experience with titles just for kids.

According to Netflix, if you select a maturity rating that goes past the level allowed for Netflix Kids, then the Kids experience won't be applied to that profile.

Sure! Why not? Are your children having trouble deciding what to watch? Or maybe you don't want to decide for them? That's the perfect time to try Mystery Box. Don't like it? Don't use it. We've all scrolled for what seemed like hours trying to find something to watch. But kids don't have the patience for that. So Mystery Kids seems ideal for those situations.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.